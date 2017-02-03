*Will you look-a-here. Nope, your eyes are not deceiving you. That black dude you see pictured is the new Mr. Clean!

It seems that after 60 years, the iconic Mr. Clean decided to take a vacation that we guess he’s not coming back from. Well that means the company had to find a replacement and that why we have the new guy.

The new guy’s name is Mike Jackson and according to People, by day he works in sports marketing and in his spare time, he enjoys working out (obviously, that’s what Mr. Clean does), traveling around the U.S. (he’s been to 48 states), and reading.

Thanks to his already shaved head, sparkling smile and the addition of a gold hoop earring, Jackson easily snagged the part.

“While it’s impossible to replace the iconic Mr. Clean , I’m excited for the opportunity to help people tackle the most seemingly impossible messes while he’s away,” he said in a press release.

Contestants were invited to audition live or by sending in a YouTube video to convince the brand why he or she should be the clean-cut cleaning guru’s stand-in, reports RealSimple.com:

Along with the honor of filling the mascot’s spotless shoes, Jackson won $20,000 and a (practically) lifetime supply of Magic Erasers. And to sweeten the deal, he is even featured in a digital 2017 calendar posing in his new role. The calendar, of course, includes a cleaning tip for each of the twelve months.

By the way, you can catch the new Mr. Clean in his Super Bowl ad debut this weekend alongside Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware. Also, you can see all of the creative submissions for The Next Mr. Clean Challenge using #TheNextMrClean.