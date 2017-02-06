*Imagine getting on a train and looking up to see that every single advertisement has been graffitied with a swastika.

Now open your eyes. It’s 2017 and that’s exactly what a group of stunned New Yorkers saw in one of the train’s cars. At first, all they could do was look at each other, mouths agape. That was before one passenger came up with a brilliant response which inspired everyone else to take action.

“I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window,” Gregory Locke wrote on his Facebook page. “The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do.”

Being from New York I know for a fact the silence didn’t take long to break.

“One guy got up and said, ‘Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.’ He found some tissues and got to work,” Locke wrote. “I’ve never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone.”

The hateful perps had even written “Jews belong in the oven” on a swastika-tinged map.

