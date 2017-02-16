*Ryan Murphy revealed that the 2016 presidential election will be the focus of next season’s “American Horror Story.”

During a visit to “Watch What Happens Live,” the show’s creator and executive producer revealed that season seven of the FX anthology series will tackle the Nov. 8 election that saw Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

The next season “is going to be about the election that we just went through so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” Murphy told host Andy Cohen while plugging his new FX anthology series “Feud.”

Asked if a character will be based on Trump, Murphy would only say, “maybe.”

“AHS” was renewed for two more seasons in January, with series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters already confirmed to return. Season 7 begins shooting in June.

Watch Murphy discuss “American Horror Story” season seven below: