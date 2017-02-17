*Pittsburgh police charged New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis with four felonies and a misdemeanor Thursday night in connection with a street altercation over the weekend that witnesses say left two men unconscious.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, told ESPN that he was trying to reach the four-time All-Pro by phone Thursday night to arrange for him to surrender to police. No word on whether Revis has turned himself in.

According to ESPN, police charged Revis with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count each of robbery and conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

The incident occurred at 2:43 a.m. ET Sunday on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Two men, ages 21 and 22, told police they were punched by Revis during a verbal altercation. Witnesses said both men were unconscious for 10 minutes, according to police.

Revis required medical attention, Jones told ESPN. The attorney declined to reveal the nature and severity of any injuries.

A Jets spokesman said Thursday that the team was aware of the incident and had spoken to Revis. A source told ESPN’s Ed Werder that coach Todd Bowles was among the officials who discussed the incident with Revis.

The cornerback grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and starred at the University of Pittsburgh.

Below, more details of the altercation via ESPN.com:

According to police, Dallas Cousins, a 22-year-old from Kittanning, Pennsylvania, was walking on a street when he spotted someone who resembled Revis. Cousins confronted Revis, who acknowledged his identity. At that point, Cousins began recording video on his cellphone and continued to follow the NFL star.

“At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video,” the police statement said.

According to the police statement, Revis tossed the cellphone onto the street. Zacheriah Jarvis, a 21-year-old from Ross Township, Pennsylvania, who is Cousins’ roommate, helped retrieve it. An argument ensued. An unidentified man came to help Revis. The other men told police they “were punched, then remember waking up to talk to police.”

A witness, Nathan Watt, told police that Revis approached him after Cousins and Jarvis were knocked out. Watt quoted Revis as saying, “I got more guys coming.” The complaint added that Revis “stepped within a foot of his face with an aggressive demeanor on his face, fists clenched, and stated, ‘Do you want to be next?'”

Watt said he didn’t know whether Revis or the man who helped him knocked out Cousins and Jarvis, telling police, “I don’t know. It happened so fast.”

Officers viewed the cellphone video at the scene and confirmed the person in it was Revis. Police said the video “shows Revis walking away from the group and Cousins following him, describing what Revis is wearing. The video then shows Revis standing in front of the White Eagle Bar and stating, ‘Why are you following me?’ several times before the video stops.”

The men said they later took themselves to the hospital and that Cousins was diagnosed with an orbital floor fracture.

Revis and the unidentified male fled the area in a truck, Watt told police.

Three calls were placed to 911, including one from Cousins. A cab driver and a resident also called 911, both saying they saw two men unconscious in the street.