*Nichelle Nichols is among the recipients to be honored this June at the 42nd annual Saturn Awards, voted by the members of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.

The veteran actress, who starred as Lt. Uhura in “Star Trek,” will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the “Star Trek” series, musical arts and genre entertainment. The award will coincide with the 50 anniversary of the “Star Trek” franchise.

She will also be recognized for her tireless support of NASA and space exploration.

The George Pal Memorial Award will be presented to Simon Kinberg. The screenwriter and producer’s credits include “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” the “X-Men” films and “The Martian.” His most recent film, “Deadpool.,” broke box-office records.

Other honorees include Melissa Benoist, who will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award for her work on CBS’s “Supergirl”; Eric Kripke, who will receive the Dan Curtis Legacy Award; and Brannon Braga, who will receive the “Special Recognition Award.”

AMC’s TV series “Better Call Saul” will be honored with the Spotlight Award, which focuses on excellence in television.

John Barrowman, of CW’s “Arrow” and the cult hit “Torchwood,” will host this year’s Saturn Awards in Burbank on Wednesday, June 22.