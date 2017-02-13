*Nick Cannon is reportedly ready to bounce from “America’s Got Talent” after a report that NBC producers were considering firing him over a racial joke.

According to TMZ, brass at “AGT” and “NBC” felt Cannon had ridiculed them during his comedy special, which aired Friday on Showtime. Producers reportedly felt that Nick breached his contract with a joke about them taking his “black card,” and began discussions about dropping him go as “AGT” host.

Although NBC eventually decided not to fire Cannon, he was pissed that the thought even crossed their minds…over a joke.

In a Facebook post, Nick says he’s loved hosting “AGT,” but “my soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices.”

He also says he doesn’t care about the millions of dollars they pay him.

“I can not see myself returning,” he added.

Read the full post below: