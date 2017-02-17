*Nick Cannon was at LAX this week when TMZ hit him up about leaving “American’s Got Talent,” and Mariah’s ex he made it clear there is NO chance he’ll come back to the show.

The celebrity news site is also reporting that show producers don’t want to let Cannon go. NBC executives are keeping their fingers crossed that he’ll be back, but Cannon expressed his disdain after they considered firing him for a racially charged joke he told during a recent stand-up.

The joke in question was part of his Showtime special, “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot,” which aired Friday, in which he said he was forced to change his behavior once he joined the show. When the sensitive White dudes who sign his check over at NBC caught wind that Cannon was daring to live black loud and proud, they slammed down the hammer.

Nick replied to their discomfort by throwing up the deuces, and he’s not concerned about the possibility of being sued, although TMZ reports that NBC likely has no interest in holding him to his contract if he’s determined to leave.

Peep what Nick had to say about the situation in the clip below:

READ RELATED STORY: Barack & Michelle Obama Melt Internet With Valentine’s Day Tweets to Each Other

Page Six reports that former Ravens star Ray Rice, who was arrested three years ago on domestic assault charges — has taken on a new gig of speaking on college campuses. Rice has not played pro ball since the incident.

Sources tell the news site that Rice — who was arrested Feb. 15, 2014, after an attack on then-fiancee (now wife) Janay Palmer, in Atlantic City — was at USC last week to address the football team.

“He’s recognized what he did and has been committed to making a difference,” said a source of Rice’s talks to college players. He’s also recently addressed squads at Alabama, Florida State, Connecticut, Western Michigan and his alma mater, Rutgers.

“He’s been embraced,” said a source.

Rice previously said that if a NFL team signed him, he’d donate his entire salary to domestic violence charities.

“The only way to fix the problem is awareness. It’s an epidemic. I know that my situation raised awareness,” he said in a statement last summer.

Rice has also been helping coach his old New Rochelle High School team.