*Whoa! What’s going on with Nick Cannon? As we’ve reported, dude’s had a pretty rough week. Now we hear folks are getting concerned about his mental state of being.

On top of suddenly kicking his job as host of “America’s Got Talent” to the curb via social media this week, word has it that Cannon also let go of his longtime advisers including publicist Alla Plotkin and ICM Partners agent, Chris Smith.

We’re also hearing that the reason you’ve been seeing Nick wearing robes and turbans lately is because he recently “got really into religion” and refers to himself as “Rev. Dr. Cannon.” He’s apparently not into any specific, just general spirituality.

Cannon, who – as we reported in December – spent several weeks in a hospital for complications related to lupus, recently spent time posting on social media about depression and “pain.”

Earlier this week, he made headlines, when he took to social media explaining that he was leaving NBC. He revealed that the network had taken offense to a joke that he made about them during his comedy special. In short, Cannon said that they had revoked his “black card” and expected his comedic material to be palatable to white audiences. He wrote:

” I wish ‘AGT’ and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I cannot see myself returning.”

Here’s Nick’s response to all the talk and speculation via Instagram:



Funny how when a man stands up for himself the media fears his mental health! 🤔 A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

*We’ve got even MORE Nick Cannon news that you may have missed.

In a throwback Instagram post, Cannon revealed that he used to “stalk” Destiny’s Child.

“Even in the ‘90s, I was always shootin’ my shot,’ he captioned the pic of him back in the Destiny’s Child-era with Beyonce, and her then- bandmate LaTavia Roberson. “@Beyonce was looking at me like “Little Boy Please!!” —- In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny’s Child!,” he wrote.

He added that the singer’s dad Mathew Knowles wasn’t having it, saying, “LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!!”

Since his Destiny’s Child fixation, Cannon has moved on to Christina Milian and a marriage to his now-ex-wife Mariah Carey, who also gave birth to their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. He also was rumored to be dating TLC’sChilli after the two kissed in his “If I Was Your Man” video.