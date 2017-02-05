*Man, that Nicki Minaj is one funny chick. OK, don’t get it twisted, she’s no comedienne and you hardly ever see her smile, much less, laugh. But that didn’t stop her from getting her funny on and we suspect she was inspired by Beyonce.

Yep, what you’re looking at above is a straight up faux photo. In English that means the pic is fake! But it shows her in a revealing outfit, showing off a round baby bump. She captioned the pic:

“ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj – I was gonna wait to share the news but…”

ATBIMS stands for “All these bitches is my sons,” a line commonly used by the NYC MC on songs like “Did It on ‘Em.”

Even though it obvious that the pic is fake, nonetheless the image had some people fooled.

“Wait u pregnant fr no photoshop and i being tricked into havin a slow moment cuz i think its workin,” one user asked.

Others were more rational in their assessment.

“Y’all this is a joke look at the pic before this one she’s skinny you can’t have a 8month preg belly after a day,” someone else noted.

READ RELATED STORY: BACK TOGETHER AGAIN: NICKI MINAJ, DRAKE, LIL WAYNE IN YOUNG MONEY REUNION PICS





ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj – I was gonna wait to share the news but… A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

It’s a good thing Madame Minaj can laugh at herself considering the rough week she just experienced . As we reported, her Los Angeles home was broken into, with burglars making off with $200,000 worth of stuff, including a bunch of jewelry. The mansion was reportedly trashed, with furniture and other items thrown about. The rapper was not there during the home invasion.

A day later she accused fashion designer Giuseppe Zanotti of racism, after he refuses to take her calls despite incorporating her name into his designs. She went in on him via Twitter:

“I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo.”

She wasn’t through. She added:

“Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they’re not taking our call… Just go on google, you’ll see all the different pairs he’s named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain’t worth a collection my nig?…The racism & disrespect won’t b tolerated.”

And on top of all that, we hear her brother, Jelani Miraj, is not going to take a plea deal and instead will opt for a trial over charges that he raped a 12-year-old girl numerous times over an 8-month period in 2015. She’s reportedly paying tens of thousands of dollars for his defense.

With all that drama going on, it’s good to know she can still laugh at herself