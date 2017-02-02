*Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles home was burglarized, with more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and other property taken, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources say the 11,500 sq. ft home was trashed on the inside, and the suspect(s) flipped furniture and items all over the house, “almost as if they were frantically looking for something,” the website noted.

The damage done looks like “it was personal.” Only certain things in the home were vandalized, including picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture, and her clothing that was cut up.

There were “clear signs of forced entry in spots around the house,” according to TMZ.

Nicki was out of town when the burglary took place. Her team notified the police, who are now on the hunt for any surveillance video of the culprit.

