*Nicole Kidman opens up about the time she was almost Mrs. Kravitz in a new interview with NET-A-PORTER.com’s digital magazine, The EDIT.

While discussing her highly anticipated new HBO series, “Big Little Lies,” the 49-year-old actress spilled some tea on her former relationship with rocker Lenny Kravitz.

When asked about her “Big Little Lies” co-star, 28-year-old Zoe Kravitz, Kidman reveals she was once engaged to Zoe’s father.

“Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father,” Kidman says bluntly. “It’s all in the family!”

This reveal may only be shocking to those under age 30 because their “secret” engagement was actually no secret at all back in the day. Kidman has now been married to musician Keith Urban for 10 years.

As for her latest project, Nicole says she was “traumatized” after filming the dark drama “Big Little Lies,” which is based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling 2014 novel. The series centers on a murder, mystery and lies between a group of seemingly happy women in Monterey, California.

“I was quite traumatized after [filming] because we would shoot [the violent scenes] repeatedly,” the Oscar-winning actress says. “I was emotionally and physically traumatized. I’d come back and I’d need Keith to hold me, just to feel soothed. I think it worked on my psyche in a way that I didn’t quite realize.”

“As an actress, I don’t clock in and out; it does bleed in and sometimes it’s hard to process,” she further explains.

Kidman shares one particular incident that had shook her up.

“One of the craziest things happened after we’d done a lot of violent scenes. When you see them in the show they’re flashes, but we needed to re-shoot them and re-shoot them so [director Jean-Marc Vallée] could get grabs of stuff,” she recalls. “I couldn’t sleep and the next morning I got up and went for a run to try and get some of [my character Celeste’s] energy out. I came back and I’d left my key — I couldn’t get in the door. It’s a glass door, so I got a rock and I threw the rock through the door. I’d never done anything like that. And then I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s how much I’m holding all this in, the anger, the pain.'”

To see The EDIT’s full interview with Kidman, click here.