*Nicole Murphy is denying reports that she’s boo’d up with football superstar Odell Beckham, Jr.

For simply being spotted near each other at a Migos party at Mercy Nightclub in Houston during Super Bowl weekend, rumors began swirling that the two are an item.

TMZ spoke directly to Murphy, who said the rumors were a “bunch of BS.”

“I don’t know him, never even met the kid,” said the 49-year-old mother of five.

“I have kids older than him,” she added.

Murphy is the ex-wife of comedian/actor Eddie Murphy. They share five children: Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Zola Ivy Murphy, Bella Zahra Murphy, Miles Mitchell Murphy.

Actor De’Aundre Bonds, who is most known for playing Stacey in the 1999 film “The Wood,” is facing up to 13 years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon.

Bonds was arrested Jan. 24 after allegedly attacking a relative with two kitchen knives. According to The Los Angeles Times, he was asked to leave the relative’s south L. A. home but refused to do so. Instead, he grabbed two knives, launched one toward the relative and stabbed the bedroom door after the relative escaped into the room and locked the door.

De’Aundre previously served nearly 10 years for killing his aunt’s boyfriend. He was released from prison in 2011.