*An authorized documentary about rapper Notorious B.I.G. is in the works from Submarine Entertainment and ByStorm Film, the companies announced Monday at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film, tentatively titled “Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance,” will feature Biggie’s songs and focus on the impact of his music around the world. Born Christopher George Latore Wallace, the rapper died in 1997 at age 23 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

The doc will be directed by the Malloys (Emmett Malloy and Brendan Malloy) and made in collaboration with the rapper’s estate and his mom Voletta Wallace, reports Variety.

“It brings so much joy to my heart that my son Christopher’s music has made such an impact on the music community and his stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years, and still influencing the youth all over the world today,” Mrs. Wallace said.

Emmett Malloy said, “The challenge of making a film about one of the most influential artists of my generation is what I live for as a filmmaker.”

Submarine has been involved in such recent music documentaries as “Searching for Sugarman,” “20 Feet From Stardom,” “Muscle Shoals,” “Nas: Time Is Illmatic,” “Good Ol’ Freda,” “The Wrecking Crew,” and “Miss Sharon Jones!”