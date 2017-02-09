*CNN’s Chris Cuomo apparently felt the backlash of comparing Donald Trump’s journalism dis “fake news” to a racial slur.

During an interview on SiriusXM POTUS earlier today, the journalist told CNN colleague Michael Smerconish: “I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity.”

He added, “It is an ugly insult and you better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose and the president was not right here and he has not been right in the past.”

Cuomo has since apologized for his radio show comments.

“I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake – nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize,” Cuomo tweeted on Thursday.

I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize https://t.co/TJGUgWz9Q2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

I want to thank you for calling me out for equating fake with other slurs. Wasn’t my intention to diminish but just saying it was too much. https://t.co/WxDSiQ90i3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

POTUS believes what he said about me is right. I know what I said about this was wrong to say. So, ez for me to correct. And not just once. https://t.co/MMt7h4hLMn — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

Listen to Cuomo’s original comment below: