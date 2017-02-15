*O.J. Simpson could be released from prison later this year, but considering how the mainstream remains pressed that he got away with murdering a blonde, Caucasian woman, many think it’s unlikely that the 69-year-old former NFL player will encounter the sweet smell of freedom anytime soon.

In 2008, a judge sentenced him to 33 years for basically stealing his own stuff, (he was charged and convicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy, burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon). As Vibe reports, for nearly a decade, Simpson has been locked up at the Loveland Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada…. with parole eligibility after nine years. The sentencing came on the 13th anniversary of OJ being acquitted for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

According to Sports Illustrated, Nevada’s potential parolees are measured by a point system that includes age at the time of arrest, employment history prior to being arrested, offense leading to current or prior convictions, history of drug or alcohol abuse and prior probation or parole revocations. Depending on how the parole hearing goes, Simpson may be a free man by this fall.

via SI:

Typically, Nevada parole hearings occur about three months in advance of an inmate’s parole eligibility date. Given that Simpson is eligible for parole on Oct. 1, a hearing should occur around July 1. If granted parole, he could be out of prison by the fall. If denied, he could remain in prison until 2022, when he’ll be 75. For Simpson to get a favorable ruling—for the Juice to be loosed, as it were—he’ll need recommendations from at least four of the seven commissioners.



“I’ve seen [inmates] with no issues turned down. I’ve seen others where I’ve thought ‘no way’ get to go home early,” says one Department of Corrections employee not authorized to speak for attribution. “They make up their own minds.”

What do you think… how good are Simpson’s chances of getting out? Sound off in the comments.