*Pete Souza, the official White House photographer under Barack Obama (and Ronald Reagan), has been selecting certain pics of POTUS-44 to share on his Instagram account…pics obviously meant to be read between the lines.

For the past several weeks, Souza has been trolling President Trump with photos of Obama in situations that low-key address the current myriad of controversies surrounding the current administration.

Like its restrictions on refugees…

Talking with a young refugee at a Dignity for Children Foundation classroom in 2015. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:16am PST

Or the lack of women in Trump’s cabinet…

Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Or the Supreme Court pic that was never given a hearing by Republicans…

Merrick Garland. Just saying. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

The pic below was posted by Souza the day that Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Education Secretary:

Visiting a pre-kindergarten classroom in 2013. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

The photo below was posted right after President Trump’s ill-fated phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Talking with then Prime Minister John Key of New Zealand, left, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia last September at the ASEAN gala dinner. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

And then there’s this gem Souza posted earlier this week after a New York Times piece revealed that Trump’s White House aides work in the dark, because they haven’t figured out how to work the light switches in the cabinet rooms.