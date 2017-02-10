*Pete Souza, the official White House photographer under Barack Obama (and Ronald Reagan), has been selecting certain pics of POTUS-44 to share on his Instagram account…pics obviously meant to be read between the lines.
For the past several weeks, Souza has been trolling President Trump with photos of Obama in situations that low-key address the current myriad of controversies surrounding the current administration.
Like its restrictions on refugees…
Remember Alex, the six-year-old boy who wrote President Obama a letter about the Syrian boy photographed in the ambulance. Alex visited the Oval Office with his family the day after the election. “Dear President Obama, Remember the boy who was picked up by the ambulance in Syria? Can you please go get him and bring him to [my home]? Park in the driveway or on the street and we will be waiting for you guys with flags, flowers, and balloons. We will give him a family and he will be our brother. Catherine, my little sister, will be collecting butterflies and fireflies for him. In my school, I have a friend from Syria, Omar, and I will introduce him to Omar. We can all play together. We can invite him to birthday parties and he will teach us another language. We can teach him English too, just like my friend Aoto from Japan. Please tell him that his brother will be Alex who is a very kind boy, just like him. Since he won’t bring toys and doesn’t have toys Catherine will share her big blue stripy white bunny. And I will share my bike and I will teach him how to ride it. I will teach him additions and subtractions in math. And he [can] smell Catherine’s lip gloss penguin which is green. She doesn’t let anyone touch it. Thank you very much! I can’t wait for you to come! Alex 6 years old “
Or the lack of women in Trump’s cabinet…
Or the Supreme Court pic that was never given a hearing by Republicans…
The pic below was posted by Souza the day that Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Education Secretary:
The photo below was posted right after President Trump’s ill-fated phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
And then there’s this gem Souza posted earlier this week after a New York Times piece revealed that Trump’s White House aides work in the dark, because they haven’t figured out how to work the light switches in the cabinet rooms.