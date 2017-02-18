*Remember all the bitching Obama haters used to put out there about the tax payers having to spend money to accommodate the now former president 24/7? Remember all the whining about having to pay for his travel, etc?

Well, guess what? The cost of doing the same for 45, A/K/A President Trump, is on track to far, far outstrip Obama by hundred of millions, according to estimates.

The Washington Post is reporting that the expenses of the first four weeks of Trump’s presidency suggest that the U.S. government may end up spending hundreds of millions of dollars more than it did on the Obamas, largely because of extensive travel.

Based on the estimate, Trump’s three trips to his weekend retreat to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida since the inauguration has cost approximately $10 million in travel, security and more.

In this cellphone video obtained by The Washington Post, President Trump is seen playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 11 at a morning event that the media was kept from witnessing.

Ready to be freaked? Check this out: Guarding the Trump Tower in New York City, the current residence of the first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, would cost the taxpayers $183 million a year. Melania and Barron are expected to move to the White House at the end of the school year.

The report also says additional costs included $100,000 in hotel fees for Secret Service personnel that accompanied Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay, and another estimated $1.5 million a year to rent appropriate space for authorities in the Trump Tower, if the Pentagon decides to prepare for the commander-in-chief’s possible to return to his Manhattan residence.

And last, but not least, to put the situation in perspective, Judicial Watch, a conservative organization that tracked Obama’s travel expenses, calculated that approximately $97 million was spent on protection during his 8 years in office.

“The unique thing about President Trump is that he knows what it costs to run a plane,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton added, noting that Trump should consider using the presidential retreat of Camp David, a short helicopter ride from the White House, or even his golf course in Northern Virginia. Of Mar-a-Lago, Fitton said, “Going down there ain’t free.”

