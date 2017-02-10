*Tom Brady wasn’t the only victim of a theft over Super Bowl weekend in Houston.

According to Page Six, New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr.’s got his “jewelry and cash” stolen while in town for the game as an ESPN pregame commentator.

At one point, rumors suggested that OBJ was mugged. “It was basically catching him outside at the right time,” a source said of the alleged heist.

A source close to the Giants confirmed that the wide receiver was indeed robbed, but that it wasn’t a mugging and nothing “pricey” was taken. The team source explained that Beckham was staying at a hotel in Houston, but that he also left a bag of his belongings at a friend’s house.

“He just had some stuff there,” the source said. “Shoes and that sort of thing. It wasn’t anything expensive — just some of his belongings.” The source said that the home was broken into and that Beckham’s stuff had disappeared.

Meanwhile, Brady’s game-winning No. 12 jersey, swiped from the Patriots’ locker room at NRG Stadium, is still nowhere to be found.