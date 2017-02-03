*In preparation for Sunday’s Super Bowl, Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” served up another NFL edition of his popular segment, “Mean Tweets.”

Readers included Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I’m tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback. He’s ugly, too,” Wilson reads.

OBJ’s mean tweeter called him a d**khead.

Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo and Rob Gronkowski of the AFC Champion New England Patriots also took part in the humbling segment.

Watch in its entirety, below: