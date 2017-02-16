*It was just today that President Trump claimed that his White House is running like a “fine tuned machine.” But that’s not what we and a lot of other observers see.

But what should we expect from an orange man who lives in an alternate universe where it’s always the media and Obama’s fault? Anyway, before we got too distracted, we need to get back to controversy at hand regarding White House communications official Omarosa Manigault and her one time friend, reporter April Ryan.

Trump’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison is embroiled in a controversy true to her reality-TV roots.

As we reported earlier, Ryan, the American Urban Radio Networks’ White House correspondent claims Manigault, “physically intimidated” her last week during an argument just outside the Oval Office. Ryan said Manigault also dropped another nugget saying that the White House keeps dossiers of negative information about her and several other African-American journalists.

Well, now Manigault is striking back with a recording of the incident that she says proves Ryan is not telling the truth

“She came in [to the White House press-staff area] hot,” hurling insults, Manigault told the Washington Post. “She came in with an attitude. For her to characterize me as the bully — I’m so glad we have this tape … because it’s ‘liar, liar, pants on fire.’”

But rather than resolve the problem between the two, Mannigault’s recording in only creating MORE drama because of the way it was obtained.

“I didn’t know she was taping it,” was Ryan’s response. “This is about her trying to smear my name. This is freaking Nixonian.”

Accordinjg to Manigault, “a colleague” made the tape, and claimed that the White House press staff regularly records interviews between officials and journalists.

“We do it all the time,” she said. “When you come into [the press staff’s offices], you’re on the record.”

Several White House reporters told the Post that interviews are sometimes recorded, but never without the journalist’s knowledge. Washington, D.C., has a “one-party consent” law, so it’s legal to tape a conversation if at least one person knows they’re being recorded.

Meanwhile Fox News White House reporter John Roberts, one of the journalists who listened to the recording, said he heard terse words and accusations, but he wouldn’t characterize the conversation as a confrontation. He said he didn’t hear the word dossier, but parts of the recording were hard to make out.

Ryan’s comeback is that Manigault “selected pieces” of their conversation.

“She wants to spin it like it’s a catfight, but she edited that tape,” Ryan said. “You don’t hear her screaming. This is about her smearing me.”

And in spite of all this drama and chaos at the White House, Trump insists everything is running like a “fine tuned machine.”