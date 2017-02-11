*Omarosa Manigault is working on an executive order regarding historically black colleges and universities, according to three sources familiar with a Wednesday morning “listening session” with Donald Trump in commemoration of Black History Month.

Omarosa brought up an executive order following Trump’s less-than-informed remarks on Frederick Douglass during a previous listening session.

Paris Dennard, a political commentator who works on strategic communications for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, told BuzzFeed News how he explained to Trump that his support of HBCUs is vital and that the previous administration did little to help.

Dennard says Trump was “shocked and upset” to learn that President Obama did little in terms of supporting HBCU’s, specifically Howard University.

READ RELATED STORY: CNN Considering Permanent Ban of Kellyanne Conway (Report)

“He was shocked and upset to learn what happened under the previous administration,” Dennard told Buzzfeed News.

Attendees told Trump that although Howard was receiving federal funds, many other HBCUs were struggling.

After Trump asked what he could do, Manigault said she was working on getting an executive order on HBCUs to President Trump. Details of the order have not been discussed.

Dennard and Manigault declined to comment on whether there was an executive order in the works.

“I can however reinforce the president’s commitment to support historically Black colleges and universities, as well as school choice, as he stated throughout the campaign,” Manigault said.