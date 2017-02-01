*LOS ANGELES — ONX, an online video network targeting Black millennials began delivering original video content that shines a light on the global Black experience, to audiences in the US and around the globe.

Filling a void, ONX offers a diverse collection of content, including news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen an appetite for more stories highlighting the Black experience,” CEO Lateef Sarnor said. “ONX shares those stories within our community and to those seeking perspectives that are not shown on major networks.”

ONX’s launch coincides with shifts in the cultural, social and political landscapes.

“Now more than ever, it’s important for Black people–young and old–to have a voice,” said Sarnor. “We can’t let our opinions be silenced, especially in the current political climate. ONX puts a spotlight on the significance of Black culture, speaking truth to power and telling important stories of diversity.”

To celebrate Black History Month, ONX will launch #BlackInTheDay, a video series featuring ONX talent describing a moment that shaped their Black experience. In addition, a new line up of daily and weekly programming began Jan 30. For the full lineup, visit WATCHONX.COM.

DAILY DOSE LIVE – Daily live news show covering the day’s trending stories in news and entertainment live on social media.

THE DEEP DIVE – Breaks down complex and important cultural topics/issues to answer the pressing questions that many of us want to know, but are afraid to ask.

WHAT IT’S LIKE – A snapshot into the lives of people who are marginalized in their communities, considered outsiders, or just plain misunderstood aiming to give their perspective on their experiences.

HE SAID SHE SAID – A weekly debate talk show discussing relationship topics from the male and female perspective.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT – A weekly recap show featuring highlights and opinions on notable moments in TV & Film from the past week.

MAN-ISH – A no-holds barred conversation featuring two male hosts discussing all the things men really care about; from sports to music to the latest gear and more.

ANDRE’S CLOSET – Docu-style fashion makeover show where everyday people get a style makeover using clothes from their own closet.

THE STYLELIST – A fast paced interactive roundup of the latest trends in entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, food & drinks, travel & events.

ABOUT KOLLIDEOSCOPE NETWORKS

Kollideoscope offers a collection of original content for Black, Latino, LGBTQ and Asian-American Audiences. Launched in 2014, by Lateef Sarnor, Founder and CEO, who has notched over 20 years of digital sales, strategy and marketing experience at high-profile media and entertainment companies including AOL, BET, Black Enterprise, and Def Jam Records, Kollideoscope is home to content that matters to multicultural millennials . For more, visit kollideoscope.com.

