*Netflix has released a promo announcing the Season 5 premiere date of “Orange Is the New Black.”

The streaming service said today that its women’s-prison series starring Taylor Schilling will return June 9.

The dramedy has just earned its third consecutive SAG Award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series and scored four Emmy Awards since its 2013 premiere, including back-to-back Supporting Actress wins for Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.

Among the castmembers returning for Season 5 are Aduba, Laura Prepon, Michael Harney, Michelle Hurst, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne and Taryn Manning.

The series has been renewed through its seventh season.

Watch the Season 5 teaser below: