*Oscar Generale has been described as a Hollywood producer, manager of the stars and the King of Product Placement but in essence he is a curator of extraordinary talent, exquisite brands and golden opportunities that make dreams come true.

Oscar Generale is now proud to present Italian contemporary artist Francesco LaRosa for exclusive worldwide representation.

Mr. Francesco’s specialty is micro-carving large leather works with scalpels and knives. Francesco LaRosa has an obsession for perfection and a fascination with shadows and light, which he morphs into etchings that bear a life of their own. LaRosa has used his artistry to create portraits of superstars such as John Travolta, Denny Mendez, Andrea Bocelli, the great Muhammad Ali and more.

Francesco LaRosa has teamed up with Oscar Generale, he can expect more commissioned works, more worldwide recognition and a global platform to inspire other artists to find their niche, reach for the stars and make the world more beautiful.

