*O’Shea Jackson Jr. was at the recent Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where he was promoting his latest film, “Ingrid Goes West.”

The actor told TheWrap that it was his obsession with Batman that landed him the role in the dark comedy.

“The reason why I got the role was because of my obsession with Batman,” he told TheWrap at its interview studio at the Sundance Film Festival. In “Ingrid Goes West,” Jackson plays a screenwriter obsessed with the DC Comics character.

“I really love Batman, to the point where the first interaction between Aubrey [Plaza] and I was a text, and the first thing I said to her was, ‘hey, it’s Batman’ — not knowing about the role, not knowing about the script, not knowing about anything, just Shea being Shea.”

He added, “She thought that was me saying yes to the role, so here I am today — that’s the short story, a beautiful story.”

“Ingrid Goes West” centers on Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza), a mentally disturbed woman who becomes dangerously obsessed with a social media star (Elizabeth Olsen). The film also stars Angelica Amor, Megan Griffey, Andrew Horschak, Wyatt Russell and Pom Klementieff, who attended TheWrap’s interview studio with director Matt Spicer.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20. Shortly after, Neon acquired distribution rights to the film.

O’Shea is the son of rapper Ice Cube and he portrayed his father in the 2015 biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” which was his feature film debut. Watch his interview with TheWrap via the clip below.

In related news, Jackson has joined Gerard Butler and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson in the crime thriller “Den Of Thieves,” which is scheduled to begin shooting next month in Atlanta.

Directed by Christian Gudegast from a script he co-wrote with Paul Sheuring, deadline.com reports that the film is said to be in the vein of Michael Mann’s “Heat,” and “follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as they plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.”