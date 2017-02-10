*The Recording Academy has added Paris Jackson to the lineup of presenters at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The full lineup of talent slated to hand out awards includes Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Kelly Clarkson, Laverne Cox, Jason Derulo, Céline Dion, DNCE, Halsey, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Snoop Dogg and John Travolta.

Previously announced performers include Beyoncé, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Demi Lovato.

There will also be tributes to late icons Prince and George Michael.

Paris’ Grammy appearance will be her first major event since news broke that she will be making her acting debut on Fox’s “Star” later this year. Michael Jackson’s daughter will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva (Sharlene Taulé) and Star (Jude Demorest) into pushing some boundaries, according to the official casting announcement.