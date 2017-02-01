*(Houston, Texas) – The “Big Game” is right around the corner and this year it will be hosted in Houston. Ty Ryan Sports Group has a party lined up for Friday night that is stacked with star power.

A-Listers and Athletes are continuing to send in their reservations, but tickets for the fans and fellow VIPs are available for purchase on TheTicketInternational.net. A variety of ticket options are available and prices start at $250 per ticket.

The red carpet rolls out on Friday night at the Corinthian in downtown Houston, 202 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas, with The Ticket, The Show Like No Other. A bevy of celebrity beauties and athletes will grace the red carpet starting at 9p hosted by correspondents Eva Marcille (America’s Next Top Model), Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers), and Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers).

DJ D-Nice will be spinning and eleven-time Grammy nominated music artist, Busta Rhymes is set to give a live performance and rock the ballroom until 2am.

Special Guests and Celebrities confirmed to attend include Celebrity ESPN Host & Pro Bowl Defensive End, Marcellus Wiley, special appearance by Terrell Owens (NFL 6-Time Pro Bowler), Justin Bethel (Arizona Cardinals), Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins), Eddie George (Heisman Trophy winner), Alan Barber (Philadelphia Eagles), Blake Bell (San Francisco 49ers), Devon Cajuste (Green Bay Packers), Jeremiah George (Dallas Cowboys), Josh Hill (New Orleans Saints), Austin Howard (Oakland Raiders), Cameron Meredith (Chicago

Bears), James O’Shaughnessy (Kansas City Chiefs), Matt Slauson (San Diego Chargers), Nick Vigil (Cincinatti Bengals), Zach Vigil (Miami Dolphins), The Dkoko Girls Surf Team of Costa Rica Terrance J. (Actor/TV Personality), Rocsi Diaz (TV Personality), Chelsea Mee (Actress/ recent film “Dog Eat Dog” with Nick Cage), Peter Shankman (Social Media Guru/Entrepreneur/Author), and a host of other athletes, entertainers and media personalities as the RSVPs continue to roll-in. #TheTicketSB51

Sponsors include; Ty Ryan Sports Group, The Ticket International,, Momentum BMW Southwest, Don Julio Tequila, Ron Zacapa Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Ciroc Vodka, and DoorDash Delightful Delivery.

To purchase tickets or get more information visit www.TheTicketInternational.net or call 1.888.659.0071.

Ty Ryan Sports Group

Ty Ryan Sports Group and Entertainment Group LLC was founded in 2008 by owner Darrell

Johnson and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with a satellite office Houston, Texas. Ty Ryan is an

athletic, entertainment, political and crisis management representation firm that is committed to

fully serving clients in both professional football, basketball, baseball, entertainment, politics and

crisis management. The team collectively has a diverse background and experience in business

of sports and marketing and it is used to better the financial and vocational positions of their

clients. (TyRyanSportsGroup.net)

***Special Note***

Media is encouraged to attend and will require a Media Pass. Please contact us to make

arrangements. Call for media check-in for the Red Carpet is at 8:30pm at the Corinthian. Please

contact Magan M. Hunt / mmhcomm@gmail.com

source: Magan M. Hunt / mmhcomm@gmail.com.