U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Republican Congressional Conference during the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat Jan. 26, 2017 in Philadelphia.

*So this happened this morning…

And Twitter was quick to whip up a hashtag, #PenceBlackHistory, that calls out the absurdity of Vice President Mike Pence honoring a white man for Black History Month.

Twitter also reacted to a TMZ headline that President Donald Trump had officially changed the name “Black History Month” to “National African American History Month” in a proclamation, but the website corrected its original story to reveal that nearly every president has used the same “African American History Month” wording in proclamations, but refer to it colloquially as “Black History Month,” including Trump.





