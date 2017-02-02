*So this happened this morning…

As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, we remember when Pres. Lincoln submitted the 13th Amendment, ending slavery, to the states #NationalFreedomDay — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 2, 2017

And Twitter was quick to whip up a hashtag, #PenceBlackHistory, that calls out the absurdity of Vice President Mike Pence honoring a white man for Black History Month.

If white people never enslaved you and took your civil rights, then you would have never had MLK and Malcolm X #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/kZMQDimIU8 — 37 UnSavage (@b_eternal757) February 2, 2017

#PenceBlackHistory Let us remember sir Paul McCartney for introducing us to successful black artists like this one! pic.twitter.com/m9lFlLsyIp — Banji (@thebanjimens) February 2, 2017

#PenceBlackHistory Today we honor Black Hero: Dr Ben Carson who proved that you don’t have to be a brain surgeon to be a brain surgeon. — RyAn (@ryanztweetz) February 2, 2017

Lets all give thanks for the great slave owner of Harriet Tubman for giving her some time off so she could free slaves. #PenceBlackHistory — Ree Walker (@reewalk) February 2, 2017

#PenceBlackHistory Let us remember Thomas Jefferson for giving Sally Hemmings a job AND six children — Jared Parker (@jared812) February 2, 2017

I thank Bill Wennington for giving Michael Jordan a chance in the NBA with amazing chest passes #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/bHi5y5w3tj — Gandy (@g_dynamo) February 2, 2017

“This #BHM, we bravely cheer Kirsten Dunst who broke down color barriers challenging Gabrielle Union to bring it on.” #PenceBlackHistory — Martin Morrow (@martinMmorrow) February 2, 2017

Let us remember Steven Tyler for giving Run DMC their first big break. #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/Khhms9W3VK — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) February 2, 2017

Jerry Heller who used music to rescue black youth from the Los Angeles inner-city. #BlackHistoryMonth #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/wOLMbmQw0T — jamal (@inf) February 2, 2017

Black History Month: Let’s remember @JoeBiden, first Vice President to a Black President. #PenceBlackHistory — Jeremy Bandini (@netexplosure) February 2, 2017

As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, we remember when Matthew Broderick tore up his paycheck in “Glory”. #PenceBlackHistory — Phila. Bikes (@philabikes) February 2, 2017

Twitter also reacted to a TMZ headline that President Donald Trump had officially changed the name “Black History Month” to “National African American History Month” in a proclamation, but the website corrected its original story to reveal that nearly every president has used the same “African American History Month” wording in proclamations, but refer to it colloquially as “Black History Month,” including Trump.