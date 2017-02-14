*A posthumous verse from A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg surfaces in the new track “Wanna Dance,” from Detroit singer, Dwele.

Produced by Mike City, the song features Phife running through an array of pickup lines directed toward a woman who has caught his eye.

“Why roll with money on the bench when you can have the first string,” he spits, later ending with, “Why you so charming?/ Skin softer than a roll of Charmin/ You’re so alluring.”

“Wanna Dance” will appear both on Dwele’s upcoming album, “Same Book … New Chapter” and Phife’s posthumous LP, “Forever.” The two previously collaborated on a remix of Dwele’s 2012 track, “What Profit.”

Phife Dawg died last March from complications resulting from diabetes. The lyric video for “Wanna Dance” reveals that he and Dwele recorded the track in 2015 while working on their respective solo records.

Watch below: