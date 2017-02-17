*Kylie Bunbury, star of the freshman Fox series “Pitch,” is in negotiations to join Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in the New Line comedy “Game Night,” reports Variety.

The film follows several couples whose regularly-planned game night goes terribly wrong. Production is expected to start within the next few months.

With a second-season of “Pitch” not looking good, execs on both the TV and film sides have been looking for projects to feature the rising star, according to Variety. While viewers were scarce, critics raved Bunbury’s performance — she was in the running for projects like the “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff. Disney/Lucasfilm eyed her for one of the female leads. Bunbury’s name was also considered for the lead in the “Star Trek” series, “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Jesse Plemons will star in “Game Night” under directing duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.