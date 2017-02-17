*A custody handover between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton went horribly wrong on Thursday, requiring the intervention of Los Angeles police, reports TMZ.

It all went down on Thursday (Feb. 16) at a Malibu park. According to TMZ, Patton was supposed to hand off 6-year-old Julian to the court-appointed monitor so Thicke could begin his visit, but Paula was an hour late in bringing Julian, and upon arrival, refused to hand Julian to the monitor.

Thicke was at the park waiting in the wings for Julian, because Paula has a restraining order against the crooner. TMZ says it has two different stories from the two camps. Sources connected to Thicke say he never came close to Patton, but sources close to Patton say Robin violated the restraining order and was feet from Paula when she and Julian arrived. Paula’s sources said Julian decided he didn’t want to go with his dad and asked her to call 911.

According to TMZ, Paula’s people called the cops, who came to the scene, but by the time they got there Paula and Julian had left. When the deputies arrived, TMZ’s Robin sources say the officers told him a black SUV resembling Paula’s had gotten in an accident. He freaked out and left to find the SUV.

TMZ reports that its Paula sources say she was not in an accident.