*Pooch Hall, one of the leading men of TV One’s nw drama series, “Media,” sits down with Radio One/TV One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, to share a moment while reminiscing about the amazing chemistry on set.

Inspired by stories of real life African-American media dynasties, Media is an exhilarating peek behind the scenes of a glamorous but fiercely competitive world. The movie is TV One’s largest production to date and will premiere on February 25, exclusively on TV One.

In Media, passion, intrigue and ambition become a lethal mix for Jackie Jones (Penny Johnson Jerald) and her children, founders of JUMP, the world’s premier urban media conglomerate. A family tragedy forces Michael Jones (Brian White), a prominent city attorney, to abandon his bid for the mayor’s office and take over the company just as a ruthless rival challenges JUMP’s longtime domination of a lucrative industry.

The close-knit clan resolves to do whatever it takes to stay on top, but a lifetime of dirty secrets and long-simmering resentments threaten to destroy JUMP from within, as siblings Chrystal (Chrystee Pharris)and Anthony (Blue Kimble) compete with their brother and mother for control of the family business. When Michael stands accused of a brutal crime, a tangled web of illicit affairs, backdoor deals and criminal conspiracies begin to turn the Joneses against each other, just when they need to stand together to survive. It will take an unlikely ally to help them overcome their differences in order to try and save JUMP.

Media is directed by Craig Ross, Jr. and executive produced by Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes, Susan Banks, Kevin Arkadie, and Sheila Ducksworth.

The movie’s stellar cast includes Penny Johnson Jerald (Castle, 24), Brian White (Scandal, Chicago Fire, Stomp the Yard), Gary Dourdan (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Jumping the Broom), Stephen Bishop (Being Mary Jane, Moneyball, Battleship), Pooch Hall (The Game, Ray Donovan), Chrystee Pharris (Passions, Scrubs), Blue Kimble (Fast Five, Devious Maids), Finesse Mitchell (Roadies, SNL, Brothers in Atlanta), Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns, For the Love of Ruth), Jimmy Gonzales (Taken 3, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), Stelio Savante (The Making of the Mob: New York, Ugly Betty), Jillian Reeves de Ortiz (Let’s Talk, The 12th Night), Jasmine Kaur and Dane Kirby (Returned)

Check out the trailer: