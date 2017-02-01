*La La Anthony has deepened her relationship with reality producer ITV America.

The actress, author and producer signed an exclusive production partnership with the company to create and produce projects in the urban, music and pop culture space via her LaLaLand label, under the ITV America banner, reports Deadline.com.

ITV America is currently the home of History Channel’s Pawn Stars and Alone, Fox’s American Grit with John Cena and Hell’s Kitchen, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Discovery’s Killing Fields, FYI’s Tiny House Nation and Food Porn, HGTV’s Fixer Upper, TLC’s Cake Boss, and WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp and Cutting It in the ATL.

La La is currently developing a docuseries that explores the business side of New York City’s hip-hop scene with Timbaland and Leftfield Entertainment/ITVA production company Leftfield Pictures. They also are in development on several other projects that include documentaries and scripted series, as well as true-crime and live-event series.

“I’m beyond excited to be partnering with Leftfield and ITV America,” Anthony said. “I have a long history of working with David George, and I truly feel this company will help bring my ideas to life.”

Added Leftfield Entertainment CEO David George: “I’ve known La La a long time, as a friend and colleague, and she is one of the hardest-working, most driven and connected people in our business. We’re thrilled to be deepening our relationship with La La and to take her inspiring voice and entrepreneurial fierceness to multiple genres and platforms.”