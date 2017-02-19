*The Uniform Holiday Act of 1968 was implemented in 1971 and provided for a designation of the third Monday in the month, as observation days for federal holidays from fixed dates to the third Monday in the month.

President’s Day began solely as a holiday for President George Washington’s birthday on February 22nd, according to an Act of Congress in 1879.

The holiday provided inclusion for all federal offices in 1885 and in 1951 the concept of observing all presidents (or the office of the presidency) was initiated by the President’s Day National Committee.

By 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act established the third Monday in February as President’s Day. The nation observed Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Monroe and the list goes on. Our patriotism as played out by celebrating some American feats, while choosing to block out other torrid times under any number of Commanders and Chiefs.

Then came the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. He changed the face and the pace of politics in America, and became a well loved world leader.

In honor of African American History Month and President’s Day, The Electronic Urban Report (www.EURweb.com), is proud to make available to the public our production of President Barack Obama: Hail The Chief, The Dream Comes To Life.”

The hour long radio program is exclusively available from Bailey Broadcasting Services (BBS). Lee Bailey, Bailey Broadcasting and The Electronic Urban Report celebrates the historic significance of the Obama presidency, while observing the diverse perspectives and political opinions that make up modern America. President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, their family and staff respectfully served the country for two terms, and according to GQ Magazine, he may go down as one of the greatest presidents of all time. .

President Barack Obama: Hail The Chief, The Dream Comes To Life is executive produced & hosted by Lee Bailey and written by LaRita Shelby; with guest appearances by Hill Harper, Morris O’kelly, Ricki Morris and more. http://obamaprogram.com/

