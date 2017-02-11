*Prince reportedly owned 67 10-ounce gold bars valued at $836,166, according to court documents released last week by a probate court in Carver County, Minnesota.

According to reports, the “documents showed the star had plenty of cash and real estate, but had zero investments in stocks DJIA, -0.16% or bonds at the time of his death.”

Prince died last April of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, leaving an estate estimated to be worth up to $300 million, but he left no will — allegedly.

The prolific musician was the owner of an estimated $25.4 million worth of real estate (and other personal property), according to the estate documents.

Gold is currently going for $1,180 an ounce, and his personal collection of the precious element is just a small part of what the legend left behind.

The Bremer Trust, the special administrator going through Prince’s estate, has yet to determine the full value of his assets, which include his iconic “Purple Rain” and “Graffiti Bridge” motorcycles as well as unreleased recordings and videos, musical instruments, jewelry and various household furnishings, notes The Huff Post.

The documents also show that at the time of his death, Prince’s three companies: “Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc. and NPG Music Publishing LLC, had a total of $6.8 million in cash on hand. NPG Records had another $6.9 million in arbitration receivables and NPG Music was owed $750,000 by the streaming service Tidal.”

Not to mention the value of Prince’s trademarks and copyrights, which are also unknown at this time. While his estate is still the subject of various lawsuits and other claims, it’s expected to eventually be divided between his sister, Tyka Nelson, and half siblings.