*Prince’s band, The Revolution, will return to the stage this spring for a smattering of live shows in April.

Guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brownmark (Mark Brown), drummer Bobby Z (Robert Rivkin) and keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman will head out on a four-city jaunt beginning April 23 at the Metro in Chicago.

The trek then rolls through Washington, D.C. and New York City before wrapping in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale February 10th.

The band is also scheduled to perform at Celebration 2017, a three-day festival at Paisley Park April 20 through 23.

The Revolution was credited on three Prince studio albums, “Purple Rain,” “Around the World In a Day” and “Parade,” while members also played on 1999.

The Revolution Tour Dates:

April 23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

April 27 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 28 – New York, NY @ B.B. King’s

April 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts