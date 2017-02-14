*Jeremy Meeks, a.k.a Hot Felon, a.k.a. Prison Bae, can now add New York Fashion Week model to his list of monikers.

The viral sensation made his runway debut at the annual event on Monday as the opener for Philipp Plein’s show at the New York Public Library.

Meeks served time for grand theft in 2002, and was found guilty for possession of a firearm. He became highly sought after by modeling agencies around the world after his mugshot surfaced on the Internet in 2014.

He eventually signed to White Cross Management.

Watch Meeks in the Phillipp Plein show below: