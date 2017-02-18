*Professor Griff was traveling through LAX where TMZ caught up with him to discuss Donald Trump… and according to the Public Enemy rapper, Trump is meeting with some lame ass black folks.

Griff, who is Muslim, popped off about Trump’s “Muslim ban” — and he takes issue with Trump meeting with “Kanye Mess” and Steve Harvey. He also had a few choice words for all the celebs angrily tweeting about Trump.

Check out the clips below:

Meanwhile, singer Akon thinks Donald Trump is America’s most courageous president ever … despite his controversial immigration policy.

Akon, who is Muslim, defended Trump’s ban to TMZ. While the Muslim ban could make Americans a target for terrorism, Akon thinks America’s Celebrity-elect is great!

Peep the clip below: