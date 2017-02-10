*Protesters in D.C. got in formation Friday morning to physically block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a school.

The human barricade took place at Jefferson Academy in SW. According to WJLA, DeVos was trying to appear there in an event organized by the Washington teacher’s Union.

The union said that while they did not support DeVos’ nomination, they hope that she is successful, because if DeVos succeeds in her role, then everyone succeeds – including all public schools and teachers.

The union said they wanted DeVos to know they support free public schools, and equal education opportunities for all children.

Protesters, however, stood between the arriving DeVos and the front door of Jefferson Academy, which caused her to turn away and leave amid shouts of “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

“You do not represent anything that they stand for!” shouted one protester as she headed back to her SUV.

“Giving your money to senators and buying the position, you should be so proud of yourself!” said another, carrying a “Black Lives Matter” sign.

At press time, it was unclear if she attempted another door.

Watch the drama below: