*Tonight’s episode of “Star” will find Queen Latifah’s character, Carlotta Brown, channeling…Queen Latifah.

In the episode, Carlotta hopes to fix her relationship with daughter Cotton (Amiyah Scott) with the help of Pastor Harris (Tyrese Gibson). But things don’t go as planned.

Cue the fantasy sequence.

With an assist from Miss Bruce (played by Miss Lawrence), Carlotta takes things back to the “U.N.I.T.Y.” days in her Atlanta beauty salon with a performance of throwback-flavored, “Gooder,” as in the 80s phrase “gooder than a mother.”

Watch below:

“Star” airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.