RCA Inspiration Congratulates Kirk Franklin’s Two Grammy Wins

*RCA Inspiration congratulates Kirk Franklin, as the multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar was honored with two more awards to add to his collection, taking home hardware in both Gospel categories at the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, held live from Los Angeles.

Kirk Franklin

The prolific artist, songwriter, and producer won Best Gospel Album for his chart-topper “Losing My Religion” (Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Records), and won the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for the second consecutive year, as the songwriter on Tamela Mann’s hit “God Provides”, which marks his eleventh and twelfth GRAMMY® Award wins.

Kirk Franklin also lit up the stage along with Tamela Mann last night on the GRAMMY® Awards, with a featured live appearance on Chance The Rapper’s performance of “How Great”/ “All We Got”.

Kirk Franklin says: “I know it’s cliché to say that it never gets old to be nominated or even considered to be a part of so many talented artists in these categories, but it is sincerely the truth. I’m grateful now more than ever and I’m humbled by every moment God kindly gives me.”

*Phil Thornton (RCA Inspiration SVP and General Manager) says: “Congratulations to Kirk Franklin and Fo Yo Soul for their recognition by The Recording Academy® with these GRAMMY® Award wins! We are honored to celebrate their incredible projects over the past year, and collaborate in ongoing work reaching across boundaries and bringing inspiring, powerful music to everyone.”

Watch here: Kirk Franklin wins Best Gospel Album at 59th GRAMMY® Awards

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RklHTmL5t6E

About Fo Yo Soul Recordings

Fo Yo Soul Recordings is a joint venture between gospel music icon Kirk Franklin and RCA Records. The Dallas-based inspirational music label, which was established in 2013, showcases some of the genre’s most talented emerging artists and established performers.

About RCA Inspiration

RCA Inspiration (formerly Verity Gospel Music Group), is the Gospel label operating under Provident Music Group, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Voted Billboard’s #1 “Gospel Songs Label” for the past 16 years, RCA Inspiration is the home of mega-gospel artists Donnie McClurkin, Israel Houghton, Marvin Sapp, Le’Andria Johnson, Fred Hammond and many more.

source:

Jacinda Chen

Jacinda@w-wpr.com