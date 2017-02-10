*Today, Friday, February 10, “The Real” welcomes back guest co-host and Grammy nominee Remy Ma who divulges her plans for her awards dresses. The hosts also discuss the bias black women can face when they wear their hair naturally and what bugs them about people’s texting habits.

In addition, “This is Us” actor Chris Sullivan talks about his hit show and reveals his hidden passion for pedicures! He also joins the ladies in a round of “Shoutrageous,” The Real’s game app for loud mouths and know-it-alls.



Loni On Corporate America’s Reaction To Her Hair

Jeannie Mai: I noticed we have a few things in common. We both like fashion…

Chris Sullivan: Yes.

Jeannie: And you also like to get pedicures?

Chris: Yeah.

Jeannie: Okay, wait like what are we talking about? You just go in, you get like… just a little…?

[Photo of Chris’ pedicured and polished toes appear on the screen.]

Chris: Y’all don’t need pedicures. Men need pedicures.

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Adrienne Houghton: This is true.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: That is true.

Chris: So I went on Sunday and got my polish freshened.

Adrienne: Wait, do you always get polish?

Chris: Yeah, so when it happened, years ago, I had awful feet. I don’t anymore.

Adrienne: Thanks to the pedicures.

Chris: Thanks to the pedicures. Um I was asking the lady, “So, you do a lot of work. There’s a lot of work involved here. Is there some kind of discount if I don’t get this polish situation?” And she said, “No, there’s no discount.” And I said, “Well, then paint them up.”

Loni Love: That’s right.

[The Real audience claps.]

Adrienne: Jeannie’s into discounts too.

Jeannie: Yes, you got to make the most of that price.

Chris: And now it looks so good! It makes them look so nice.

