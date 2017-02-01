*Open Road Films will put its Supreme Court Justice film “Marshall” into theaters in October, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, Chadwick Boseman stars in the drama as the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall. However, the film takes place before he was appointed to his historic position.

“Marshall” follows the attorney’s courtroom roots, when a nearly bankrupt NAACP sends him to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur against his wealthy socialite employer in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial that quickly becomes tabloid fodder. Muzzled by a segregationist court, he is partnered with Samuel Friedman (Gad), a young Jewish lawyer who has never tried a case. They struggle against a hostile storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in the sensationalized trial which helped set the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement to come.

Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell, Sterling K. Brown and Keesha Sharp round out the cast.

The film is set for nationwide release on Oct. 13, which means it will face opening day competition from Lionsgate’s Liam Neeson action film “The Commuter,” Paramount’s “Friday the 13th” remake and Universal’s Michael Fassbender film “The Snowman.”

Reginald Hudlin directed “Marshall” from a script by renowned trial lawyer Michael Koskoff and his son, screenwriter Jacob Koskoff.

It was produced with the full support of the Thurgood Marshall and Samuel Friedman estates, including their children, John W. Marshall and Lauren Friedman.

“I can’t wait for the world to see this movie,” Hudlin said in a statement. “It’s a thriller, not a biopic, about an early case of one of the greatest lawyers in American history. In a time when we need heroes who fight for justice, Marshall is an inspirational movie that brings people together. And it’s a lot more fun than anyone expects.”