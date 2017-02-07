*Magnolia Pictures has picked up North American rights to “Whose Streets?, a documentary on the unrest in Ferguson, MO from Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, reports Deadline.com.

The studio plans a summer theatrical release to coincide with the anniversary of Mike Brown’s murder by white police officer Darren Wilson on August 9, 2014.

The shooting sparked massive unrest in the Missouri city and fueled the national debate about the relationship between law enforcement officers and African Americans, and the militarization of the police.

“Whose Streets?” screened in the U.S. Documentary competition during the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival.

Jennifer MacArthur produced the documentary along with her Borderline Media. Flannery Miller was also a producer, and Chris Renteria a co-producer.