*For those who don’t know or may have forgotten, Omarosa Manigualt, President Donald Trump’s Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison is also an ordained minister. And up until she joined the Trump Administration, she was was a pastor at Weller Street Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

Tomorrow, Sunday (02-19-17) Rev. Omarosa Manigault will be the guest speaker at the church’s 8:30am service according to a press release sent to EURweb.

The service will also include her farewell sermon.

“Rev Omarosa, has served our church and community faithfully for nearly a decade. She has fed the homeless, visited the sick, and been in the trenches fighting for human rights. We will miss her now that she is leaving our church for a full time position at the White House in the Trump administration. The overwhelming majority of our members nor myself supported or voted for Trump.

“But Rev. Omarosa, is family so we support her leagacy of service to our church and city as we say goodbye and honour her during black history month,” stated Weller Street Missionary Baptist Senior Pastor, K.W. Tulloss.

The release also said that a coalition of community leaders will be on hand to listen to Rev. Omarosa’s sermon and say goodbye to her as well.

She did her church and our community a tremendous service.She was a warrior for social justice and helped lead protests in L.A for justice for the familys of Trayon Martin,Michael Brown, and Ezell Ford. Her leadership and work will be missed,” staid Najee Ali, Political director of the National Action Network L.A.chapter.

Date: Sunday Feb 19, 2017

Time 8:30 am

Location

Weller Street Missionary Baptist Church

129 South Gless St.

Los Angeles, CA 90033