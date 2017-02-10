*NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak may get the cold shoulder upon their rumored return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to TMZ, current cast-members think the show’s two OGs will deliberately manufacture over-the-top drama just to hog camera time. As one source put it, there’s “no substance.”

There’s also the matter of paychecks. Current cast members are reportedly concerned that Kim and NeNe’s bloated salaries might cut into their coin, resulting in lower raises.

Citing sources, TMZ reported: “Certain housewives called production Thursday to complain about the infamous frenemies returning. We’re told some of the current housewives feel dissed after working hard to keep ratings up — which they have, and now producers want to ‘add bulls***.’

“…However, Sheree Whitfield told us Thursday … she’d welcome them with open arms.”