Richard Jefferson, Esq., founding partner of M.E.T.A Law Group. (Photo credit: www.LawyersRock.com)

Los Angeles based music industry attorney Richard Jefferson (www.METALawGroup.com) has joined the long list of entertainment industry sponsors providing products, time and services to the four winners of the Los Angeles and Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” entertainment conference’s national talent showcase competition. Richard Jefferson, Esq. will provide the vocal and songwriting winners with his “Music Industry Package” (www.LawyersRock.com) of legal documents valued at over $3000.

A former long time panelist of the 18 year-old community based “Uplifting Minds II” entertainment conference, Jefferson’s legal experience includes working with and negotiating for Universal Records, Universal Music Publishing Group, EMI Publishing, Warner Bros., Disney, Nickelodeon, E!, Summit/Lionsgate and Netflix. Before partnering to form the law firm M.E.T.A. Law Group Richard’s legal experience included working as in-house legal counsel for Virgin Records America. The “Music Industry Package” he is offering to the winners of the 2017 ULMII events, to be held in Baltimore Sat April 22, 2017 at Security Square Mall and in October in Hollywood, CA, include documents for many legal procedures such as working for hire, music collaboration, songwriting collaboration and many others.

The support of Richard Jefferson, Esq. for the extraordinarily talented participants at the ULMII events joins others that include Paul Gardner, II, president and founder of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com), offering “free business consult”: Eunice Moseley, founder and coordinator of the ULMII entertainment conference, syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com) and president of Freelance Associates (PRSA), a public relations and business management consulting/strategic company, is offering a “free public relations or business management strategy”; Jeneanne Collins (Rebellious Beauty), an educator and stylist/make-up expert, is offering a “free styling and make-up application session”; Ty Moore, a commercial photographer (www.IAmSharpEye.com), is offering a “free commercial photo shoot”; Gina Carey (GICO Music), an award winning and chart topping singer/songwriter and president of Gina Carey Films (www.GinaCareyFilms.com), is offering a “guest appearance on ‘Monday Night at Cambria’ and original song placement on the next film project”; Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment), a professional singer/actress and artist manager offering “free vocal and acting coaching sessions,” and Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com), a multi award winning actor (Emmy nominated PBS’ “The Abolitionist” docu-series) and filmmaker (One Nation, Naga Pixie), is offering “original song placement on the next film project.” The next ULMII event is Saturday, April 22nd in Baltimore at Security Square Mall hosted by Doresa Harvey, the “Mid-Day Diva” at Heaven 600.

Other media sponsors include www.EURweb.com (over 85,000 visitors a week), Praise 98 FM’s “Lady Charmaine Live” Show at www.Praise98F.com and www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com (over 60,000 hits a week). To see if you qualify to be one of the top ten acts to perform log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or email Info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com. You can also call 562-424-3836 and ask for “Uplifting Minds II.” www.UpliftingMinds2.com

