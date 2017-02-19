*What a busy Grammy weekend it was in Los Angeles! There were so many people stepping out on the scene to connect with fellow industry artists, executives, and fans.

The RnB Live Grammy after party that was streamed live on FilmOn TV, was in full effect at the Avalon in Hollywood, hosted by television personality turned businessman, Ray J. One of the sponsors for the evening was Scoot-E Bikes by Raytroniks, one of Ray J’s successful endeavors.

Robin Ayers covered the red carpet for EURweb and got the inside scoop from a few celebrities in attendance. When iconic member of Hip Hop group Bones Thugs-N-Harmony, Layzie Bone chatted with Robin, he gave her some insight into what goes on between artists during Grammy week.

“This is when all the business happens,” says Layzie.

Other stars graced the carpet such as Love & Hip Hop NY’s Amina Buddafly, upcoming R&B artist Kevin Ross, Damion Hall from the legendary R&B group Guy and from the legendary group Gap Band, Victor Orlando.