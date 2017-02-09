*This Supreme lady sang the blues and having watched MOTOWN the musical at London’s West End Theatre hub, it was easy for me to understand why she is a legend and was a dominant force with strong influence at the recording company.

Meanwhile, Wizkid has taken Nigeria’s brand of AFROBEAT music to a different level and sang about an area I grew up around, while in living in Lagos, as it brought back memories. This inspired me to feature him in OUR ROOTS. Most of all, this talent is a phenomenon in the music circles and has performed with the likes of Chris Brown.

EURweb.com contributor, TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations – www.tayofatunla.com