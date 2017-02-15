*Comedian Eric Andre is known for his outlandish pranks, from going to a McDonald’s dressed like Ronald McDonald to pretending to be a Rolling Stone employee. So naturally, folks are raising a little skeptical over his claim that he’s dating actress Rosario Dawson.

The history behind this union began two months ago in Sydney, Australia. Rosario served as a special guest host at The Red Room club for the Carter’s Old School party on Dec. 10, and Andre accompanied her on the trip.

Cut to Valentine’s Day 2017, when Andre posted a series of Instagram and Twitter posts calling Dawson his “Valentine” and the “undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet,” complete with heart emojis and photos of the two of them kissing.

His fans, however, assumed it was just another one of his pranks. Even Chance the Rapper texted Rosario asking if the whole thing was a joke.

Andre then went a step further and posted pictures of him kissing Dawson, along with the caption: “I think we have to touch tongues (because) people think this is a prank.”

He also posted a separate pic of them kissing to answer Chance the Rapper.

I think we have to touch tongues bb because people think this is a prank. 😂😂😂 A post shared by Eric Andre (@ericfuckingandre) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

Rosario, whose exes have included Joshua Jackson, Jason Lewis, and filmmakers Eli Roth and Danny Boyle, then doubled down with her own posts, including a comedy video of Andre dressed in a pink bikini top and cut-off denim shorts as he covers himself in bubbles.

The clip featured the track Lyk Dis, from rapper/singer Anderson .Paak’s group NxWorries, and she jokingly captioned the post, “Shout Out To My Beloved #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday) Ms. Eric Samuel Andre… #OurSong.”

She also posted this: